Lucknow, November 2: In a bizarre case of criminal innovation, the Lucknow Police have busted an all-women gang that used a revolting yet cunning method to steal gold ornaments from unsuspecting passengers, a ploy now being dubbed the “puke trick.” The six-member gang, comprising Jyoti, Mala, Archana, and Neetu from Chandauli, Lakshmi from Mau, and Vandana from Ghazipur, was arrested near Virat Crossing by a Gomtinagar police team. Officers recovered three gold chains, a gold locket threaded in a black pearl necklace, and INR 13,000 in cash from their possession.

According to DCP East Zone Shashank Singh, the gang operated with precision and teamwork. “One member would engage the victim in small talk during the ride, another would suddenly pretend to feel sick and start ‘vomiting’ into a dupatta or a plastic bag. This act was meant to create disgust and confusion. As co-passengers looked away or tried to help, another woman would stealthily unhook the victim’s chain or mangalsutra,” Singh explained. The group would then quickly disembark at the next stop, feigning embarrassment and leaving before the victim realised the theft. Cashew Theft Caught on Camera in Kasganj: Woman in Saree Steals Box of Dry Fruit From General Store in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Their first recorded strike took place on October 27, when Kiran, a resident of Vibhav Khand, lost her mangalsutra in an autorickshaw after two women and a girl enacted the vomiting drama between Hanuman Mandir and Virat Crossing. Just two days later, Nisha Verma of Viram Khand was targeted in a similar fashion during her e-rickshaw ride from Chinhat to Husadia Crossing. The driver, suspected to be an accomplice, sped away immediately after the theft. Ghaziabad First All-Women Police Encounter: Female Cops Nab Thief After Shootout, Video Shows Accused Crying ‘Sorry Ma’am’.

Both women later filed complaints, helping police identify the gang through CCTV footage and tip-offs. Investigators suspect the group’s involvement in multiple thefts across Lucknow, Mau, and Chandauli, possibly as part of a wider network operating in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Police have urged commuters to stay alert while travelling in shared autos and e-rickshaws, especially when faced with sudden distractions or disturbances that could be part of such deceptive “puke trick” schemes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

