New Delhi, October 1: Delhi Police arrested two members of a cyber fraud gang posing as recruiters for Indigo Airlines on Tuesday. This case came to light when the complainant, Rohit Yadav, filed an online complaint through the NCRP portal regarding the cheating of Rs. 24,100 under the pretext of being offered a job at Indigo Airlines.

In his statement, Rohit mentioned that he saw a job advertisement on his Facebook account. He called the mobile number provided in the ad and subsequently received a call from someone identifying himself as Rohit Sharma. The caller informed Rohit that if he was interested in the job, he would need to deposit Rs. 350 as a form fee and Rs. 3,250 as dress charges, which would be refunded with his first month's salary. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?.

Trusting the assurance given by the caller, the complainant transferred the form fee of Rs. 350 on July 30, via UPI. The following day, he also sent Rs. 3,250 for the dress charges through UPI. After making the payment, Rohit received a gate pass and a bond agreement from Indigo Airlines via WhatsApp on his number. However, Rohit Sharma then demanded an additional Rs. 15,500 for the agreement and Rs. 5,000 for file charges, which the complainant also complied with. But the alleged individuals blocked Rohit, and their mobile numbers were found to be switched off.

Upon investigation, the police discovered that money from a cheating scheme had been credited to a State Bank of India (SBI) account registered in the name of Azad Khan, a resident of Faridabad. Additionally, the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) details for the alleged mobile number 8510028711 were obtained, revealing that it was registered in the name of Ajay, who lives in Jeevan Nagar Part-II, Gochi, Faridabad, Haryana. Hence, based on technical analysis, a raid was conducted, and Azad Khan was apprehended near his residence in Gochi, Sector-55, Faridabad. Based on Azad's information, another suspect, Ajay, was also arrested the same day at his home. Fake Job Racket Busted in Jamshedpur: Police Bust Fake Job Racket Operating Under Guise of Network Marketing, Four Arrested; 179 Youths Rescued.

During interrogation, both Azad Khan and Ajay admitted that they are good friends and had planned to earn easy money through dishonest means. Thus, they devised a scheme to defraud unsuspecting individuals by promising jobs at Indigo Airlines. However, both suspects were arrested in connection with this case. During the arrest, a mobile phone along with the alleged SIM card was recovered from Ajay's possession. Upon inspection of the mobile phone, various letters related to Indigo Airlines, including letters addressed to the complainant, were found. Currently, further investigation is ongoing.

