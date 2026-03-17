PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17: In warehouses, retail stores, hospitals, and manufacturing units worldwide, barcode labels quietly power everyday operations--from inventory tracking and logistics to product identification. Despite their critical role in modern supply chains, the tools used to design and print barcode labels have largely remained outdated and complex.

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Recognizing this gap, Jaipur-based global technology company SoftServ Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has launched BARQUODE.com, a modern cloud-based platform designed to simplify barcode label design and printing for businesses.

Watch BARQUODE in Action

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wRF0ldQWc4

Addressing a Common Business Challenge

For many companies, creating barcode labels remains a complicated process involving outdated desktop software, complex configurations, or expensive licensed tools that require training and technical expertise. These challenges often add unnecessary friction to a process that should ideally be simple--design a label, generate barcodes, and print.

SoftServ identified the need for a simpler, more intuitive solution that could streamline barcode label creation for businesses of all sizes.

A Product Shaped by Real Market Insights

BARQUODE emerged from real-world insights gained through blackBAR (blackbar.in), SoftServ's barcode consumables vertical that supplies labels, ribbons, and printing materials. Through its work with retailers, manufacturers, warehouses, and logistics companies, the SoftServ team observed a consistent pattern--while barcode hardware and consumables had evolved, the software used to design barcode labels had not kept pace with modern digital workflows.

These insights became the foundation for building BARQUODE, with the goal of creating a platform that is simple, flexible, and accessible.

Introducing BARQUODE

BARQUODE is a cloud-based label design platform that allows businesses to quickly create professional barcode labels without complicated software installations.

Key features include:

- Drag-and-drop interface for designing barcode and QR code labels

- Instant generation of multiple barcode formats

- Bulk label creation through Excel and CSV data imports

- Customizable label layouts for different products

- High-quality export options for print-ready files

The platform is designed to support a wide range of industries, including retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and warehousing.

Built by a Global Technology Team

BARQUODE has been developed by SoftServ, a technology consulting company with offices in India and the United States and clients across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Over the past decade, SoftServ has built enterprise software solutions for organizations across industries such as automotive, healthcare, cybersecurity, power, mining, and manufacturing. With BARQUODE, the company is expanding into the product space by combining its software expertise with its deep understanding of barcode operations.

Connecting Software with Consumables

BARQUODE also complements SoftServ's existing barcode ecosystem. While the blackBAR brand provides barcode labels and consumables, BARQUODE focuses on the software aspect of label design and printing.

Together, they offer businesses a complete barcode solution--from designing labels to printing them using the right materials.

How BARQUODE Works

The platform has been designed to be simple and accessible for businesses worldwide.

1. Sign UpUsers can create an account on barquode.comin minutes.

2. Get Free Print CreditsEach new user receives 200 free "QUODEs", the platform's print credits.

3. Print Barcode LabelsPrinting one barcode label uses 5 QUODEs, allowing businesses to track usage easily.

4. Create Unlimited DesignsUsers can design unlimited label templates, customize them as needed, and reuse them anytime. Importantly, QUODE credits never expire.

Designed for Global Businesses

BARQUODE.com has been developed as a global platform that allows organizations from almost any country to create and manage barcode labels online. It also offers enterprise-ready capabilities such as:

- Multi-user access within the same account

- Shared label templates across teams

- Standardized label formats across locations

- Centralized barcode workflow management

Simple and Affordable Pricing

BARQUODE follows a pay-as-you-use pricing model, making it accessible for both small businesses and large enterprises.

- Plans start at ₹199 in India

- Starting at $6 for international users

The Vision Ahead

As companies continue to digitize their operations, tools that simplify everyday workflows are becoming increasingly important. With BARQUODE, SoftServ aims to make barcode label creation as simple as designing a document online--removing complexity and enabling businesses to focus on efficiency and growth.

By combining market insights, software expertise, and industry experience, SoftServ believes BARQUODE can help organizations modernize their labeling processes and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more or start designing labels: www.barquode.com

Learn more about SoftServ: www.softserv.in

Learn more about blackBAR:www.blackbar.in

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