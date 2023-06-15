Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall between 6 pm to 8 pm today, Commander of Indian Coast Guard of Region (North West) Inspector General AK Harbola said on Thursday.

In response to this imminent threat, the armed forces have been deployed along the coastline to assist the villagers residing in the border region.

"We are expecting landfall to take place between 18:00 to 20:00 hours (6 pm to 8 pm). Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary," AK Harbola said.

The director of the Meteorological Department of Ahmedabad Manorama Mohanty said that the landfall process will continue till midnight.

"...The landfall process is likely to start during the evening hour and it will continue till midnight," Manorama Mohanty said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently moving north-northeastwards towards the Saurashtra and Kutch coast. It is projected to reach the coast and strike the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau port later today.

Sea conditions remain disturbed today in the northeast Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Preparations for protection against the cyclone are in full swing at the Gujarat coasts.

The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastline has also intensified their efforts to provide assistance to the villagers residing in the border region.

The BSF has mobilized their resources and personnel to support the affected communities.

According to the official statement, the unwavering commitment of BSF aims to protect valuable lives, mitigate suffering, maintain human dignity, and instil a sense of security among the border population.

The BSF said in its release that shelter is being provided to vulnerable villagers, ensuring their safety during this perilous time. 150 villagers from Thumari and Walawariwand villages have sought refuge in the BSF camp. (ANI)

