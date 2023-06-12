The cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and is expected to make landfall between the Kutch district in Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi on June 15. Amid all of this, videos showing the effects of cyclone Biparjoy in Maharashtra and Gujarat are going viral on social media. A video shared by a Twitter user showed the high and powerful waves lashing Gujarat's Jamnagar coast. Another video from Jamnagar showed heavy rainfall and gusty winds triggered by severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy causing destruction and leaving many structures damaged including houses as the cyclone prepares for landfall. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: 67 Trains Cancelled in View of 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', Says CPRO Western Railway; Check List of Trains.

The Intensity of the Sea Waves Is Extremely High

Cyclone Biparjoy in Jamnagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)