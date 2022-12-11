Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Kakinada-Uppada road has been closed for the entry of tourists by the Kakiknada police.

It was reported that the road had been completely destroyed due to strong winds and waves triggered by cyclone Mandous on the Uppada coast in the Kakinada district.

District Superintendent of Police P Rabindranath inspected the road and told, "the storm had not subsided and the beach road from Kakinada to Uppada is wholly destroyed."

"The vehicles going from Kakinada to Uppada were diverted towards Acchampeta and the vehicles from Uppada to Kakinada were diverted via Pithapuram," the SP added.

SP Rabindranath Babu said that two Circle Inspectors (CIs) had been appointed to conduct patrolling at night and alert people to prevent any accidents.

"Marine Police and Thimmapuram Police have banned traffic on the Kakinada-Uppada beach due to the high tide," Kakinada Rural CI K Srinivasa Rao said.

The low-pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala has become less marked, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends upto the middle tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 12, added the IMD.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the same region around December 13, 2022. It would move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast gradually after that, as per the IMD.

Under its influence, squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts during December 11-12 and over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 13-15.(ANI)

