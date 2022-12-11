Mumbai, December 11: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the Ministry of Defence is inviting applications from eligible and interested candidates for various posts within organisation. Candidates must note that the location of the posting will be Mumbai or Kolkata. Candidates should be willing to relocate to Mumbai or Kolkata based on project requirements. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

There are a total of 32 vacancies for these Posts including 27 vacancies for Electronics and 5 vacancies for Mechanical. Project Engineer-I will be engaged initially for a period of 3 years which may be extended up to a maximum of one year based on requirements and individual performance. SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 54 SCO Posts At sbi.co.in; Here’s How to Apply.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022:

The duly filled-in application form along with relevant documents should be sent through post to DGM (HR/MR, MS & ADSN), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli P.O., Bengaluru – 560013. The envelope containing the application form should be superscribed with ‘Application for Project Engineer – ADSN’.

Last Date to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022:

The last date to apply is December 11, 2022.

Qualification Required for BEL Recruitment 2022:

Engineering disciplines –Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication OR Mechanical.

Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of relevant post-qualification industry experience to apply for the post of Project Engineer-I.

The candidates applying for the Post of Project Engineer – I are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 472. Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of the application fee. For more details, visit the official website of BEL.

