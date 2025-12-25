New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Agreeing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India has a "dead economy" under the BJP-led government, CPI general secretary D Raja said on Thursday that the "economy is in crisis despite tall claims" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking with ANI, Raja also pointed to falling value of rupee agains the dollar.

"The economy is in bad shape and in crisis despite tall claims by PM Modi... What is the honour of the nation when the value of the rupee has fallen to such a low level?... The government is allowing even private players into the nuclear space sector, which is supposed to be strategic. What is happening to our economy? The economy is no longer under government control. The economy is under the control of crony capitalists, corporate houses," he said.

Asked about bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Raja criticised the bail order. He also said that the government is trying to pressurize the CBI.

"It is a serious issue. Our judiciary must be neutral and function independently, because in a democracy like ours today, the ordinary people consider the judiciary the last hope for justice. If the judiciary doesn't stand up and uphold that credibility, it will raise many questions... The government is trying to pressure through the CBI," he said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order suspending Sengar's sentence and granting him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The 2017 Unnao rape case victim has expressed anguish over the judgment of the Delhi HC and raised questions over the CBI's role in the case.

"I am hurt that such a judgment has been passed. This is the first order in the country where a rape accused has been granted bail, and the sentence has been stayed," she told ANI.

"What was the CBI doing before? My advocate Mehmood Pracha will be filing a petition, arguing to overturn the High Court's order, and I am hoping to get justice from the Supreme Court," the victim stated.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday strongly criticised the court's bail order and slammed the government over the way Delhi Police responded to the protest by the victim

"We are not just becoming a dead economy--with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society, he said in a post on X.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Delhi HC order sends "a chilling message to the rape survivor."

A division bench of the Delhi High Court, comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, suspended the life sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar must not enter the 5-kilometre radius around the victim's residence. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)

