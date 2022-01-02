Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to witness a rise in new coronavirus cases with 1,594 being added afresh on Sunday, pushing the cumulative tally to 27,51,128 while the toll climbed to 36,790 with six more deaths.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of infections with 776 and 146 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Recoveries were less than half of the new cases with 624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,05,034 leaving 9,304 active infections, a medical bulletin said. A total of 1,02,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.76 crore. In 15 districts, the number of new cases recorded was below 10, while Theni clocked nil cases.

Among those who tested positive include 19 returnees from domestic and overseas locations, the bulletin said.

On the Omicron cases, the bulletin said the total number of cases remained 121 while 98 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 20 active cases.

Three cases have been notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

