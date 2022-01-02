Amritsar, January 2: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh. He was booked for allegedly raping the girl. The incident took place on November 22 last year in Amritsar. The accused is a resident of Chhota village of Tarn Taran district. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Rapes Stepdaughter in Sholavaram Near Chennai; Arrested.

As per a report published in The Tribune, the girl used to learn stitching in the Jandiala Guru area. She told police that the accused stopped the girl when she was going to the stitching centre, the accused stopped her. Singh allegedly threatened the girl and took her to a hotel near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The accused then raped her.

The girl lodged a complaint in the matter on Friday. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The minor girl was sent for medical examination. The accused is currently absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. The police initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident that surfaced in December last year, a man allegedly raped his minor stepdaughter in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The matter came to light after the girl reportedly became pregnant. She then narrated the entire incident to her mother. The incident took place in Dudhala village of the district.

