New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IPS officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Tuesday took charge as the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a paramilitary force that guards open Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan.

The 1990-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre was serving as the special DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi till now. The 58-year-old officer is a four-time police gallantry medal awardee.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had issued orders for his appointment as the SSB DG on January 19.

Chawdhary was handed over the traditional baton of the SSB by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh, who was holding the additional charge of the force.

Before taking over as the DG, Chawdhary was accorded a guard of honour at the SSB headquarters in Delhi's R K Puram area. Later, Chawdhary along with senior SSB officials laid a wreath at the national police memorial, an officer of the force said.

Chawdhary has also served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), apart from his cadre state Uttar Pradesh. He will retire in November 2025.

The nearly 90,000-strong SSB guards open Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 kms) and Bhutan (699 kms) apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

