Florida Woman Gets Life in Prison After Beating Roommate to Death With Cast-Iron Microphone (Watch Video)

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A Florida courtroom descended into chaos as Amanda Cook, convicted of killing her elderly roommate, erupted into a screaming tirade moments before she was sentenced to life in prison. Cook, found guilty of second-degree murder, shouted that the court was a “satanic synagogue” and made bizarre claims that authorities had murdered her husband, whom she described as John F. Kennedy reincarnated. As deputies moved in, Cook yelled warnings and continued screaming, forcing officers to remove her from the courtroom while sentencing proceeded in her absence. The case stems from the savage killing of Cook’s 64-year-old roommate, who was beaten to death with a cast-iron microphone. Investigators said the assault was so violent that the victim’s injuries resembled those typically seen in high-speed car crashes. Prosecutors described the attack as relentless and unprovoked, emphasising the extreme force used. The judge ultimately imposed a life sentence, bringing a disturbing and volatile trial to a close in Florida. US Shocker: Woman Kills Man With Metal Hammer in Florida, Leaves 'PEDO Touches Children' Note on Victim's Body; Arrested.

Florida Woman Screams in Court, Thrown Out as Judge Hands Life Sentence for Brutal Murder

NEW: Florida woman who beat a 64-year-old woman to death with a cast-iron microphone starts screaming, gets kicked out as she is sentenced to life in prison. Amanda Cook was heard calling the court a "satanic synagogue." "They murdered my husband, John F. Kennedy… pic.twitter.com/EEMh6Osxut — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 07:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).