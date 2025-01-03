Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the damages to the farmers will be covered under the 'Crop Insurance Scheme'.

Speaking to ANI during a visit to Maharashtra's Trimbak town in Nashik district, Chouhan, who is the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development said "...I came here every New Year with my family to seek blessings. This new year is dedicated to the farmers... I want to assure farmers that the damage that occurred to the farmers' crops will be recovered under the 'Crop Insurance Scheme'."

He also said some "historic" decisions were taken for farmers in a cabinet meeting held in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple, Trimbak in Maharashtra.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) beyond the NBS subsidy for the period from January 1 this year till further orders to ensure sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to the farmers.

The tentative budgetary requirement would be approximately upto Rs 3,850 crore.

The Union Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 with an overall outlay of Rs 69,515.71 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The decision will help in risk coverage of crops from non-preventable natural calamities for farmers across the country till 2025-26.

In addition, for large-scale technology infusion in the implementation of the scheme leading to increasing transparency and claim calculation and settlement, the Union Cabinet has also approved the creation of the Fund for Innovation and Technology (FIAT) with a corpus of Rs 824.77 crore.

The fund will be utilised towards funding technological initiatives under the scheme namely, YES-TECH, WINDS, as well as research and development studies. (ANI)

