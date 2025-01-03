Bengaluru, January 3: A 17-year-old Pre-University student was found hanging in his bedroom on January 1 at midnight, reportedly after being scolded by his father for attending an overnight New Year’s Eve party. He was a resident of Basapura near Electronics City and was in his second year of PU at a private university on Hosur Main Road.

According to a report, a boy identified as Milan had gone out with friends to celebrate New Year's Eve, and upon returning home in the early hours of January 1, he was scolded by his father, Sanju, an IT firm employee, for staying out late. Milan had previously failed his SSLC exams, and his parents were particularly focused on his academics, as they had made significant efforts to secure a spot for him in the private university. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

On Wednesday, Milan went out with friends once again and returned home late at night. After being reprimanded by his father, Sanju, the teenager went to his bedroom and locked the door behind him, police said. Atul Subhash-Like Case: After Death of Policeman in Bengaluru and Cafe Owner in Delhi, Karnataka Techie Jumps Into River Over Alleged Harassment by Wife.

The following morning, when the alarm in his room kept ringing without a response, his parents grew concerned and broke open the door, only to find him hanging. Police confirmed that Milan left no suicide note.

