India News | Dargah Committee Nazim Files Complaint Against Unknown People for Offering Prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Eid

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Dargah Committee Nazim has filed a police complaint against unknown people for flouting lockdown norms to offer prayers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, according to the police.

"A complaint was filed by Dargah Committee Nazim against unknown people who offered namaz at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Eid-ul-Fitr without seeking permission, amid Coronavirus lockdown," said Hemraj, Station House Officer (SHO), Ajmer.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

He added that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and the police are trying to identify the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Mosques across the country had remained closed for public on the occasion of Eid on May 25 in a bid to avoid gatherings and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | Indian Railways Refutes Media Reports of Shramik Special Trains Losing Paths, Reaching Wrong Destinations.

This year, Eid was celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)