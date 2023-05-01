Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday took a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president Jayant Patil for his statement saying that the next Chief Minister will be from their party, and said that daydreaming does not cost anything.

This comes after the NCP state president claimed that the next CM will be from their party. He said that the NCP is going to become the single largest party in the state.

Reacting to Patil's statement, Patole said, "One can dream in the daytime, it doesn't cost anything, there is no election now and there is no point in making such statements."

"The party chosen by the public will come to power," he added.

He also said that there are other issues in the state, so instead of talking about this meaningless issue, think about others.

"The issues of farmers have not ended yet, and there are many other issues in the state, so instead of discussing this meaningless issue, think about others," he added.

Talking about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole said, "These people abuse Rahul Gandhi every day".

"People have a lot of hope from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of the country," he added.

Congress state chief further also mentioned that PM Modi is spending public money on celebrations done for 'Mann ki Baat', a monthly radio address.

"PM Modi is spending public money on celebrations of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The public will teach them a lesson. Congress will win 150+ seats in Karnataka Assembly elections," he said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

