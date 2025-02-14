Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) A man robbed a bank at knifepoint near Chalakudy in central Kerala in broad daylight on Friday and fled with a large sum of cash, police said.

An official from the Chalakudy police station said they received a call in the afternoon from the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) about the robbery.

A team was immediately dispatched to the bank branch in Potta near Chalakudy, police said.

The exact amount stolen and the identity of the robber were not yet known, police added.

The official said the police team at the branch was gathering details and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and determine the direction in which he fled after committing the crime.

