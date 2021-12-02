New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) on Thursday held a consultation meeting with women entrepreneurs of the city to ensure their inclusion in the upcoming 'Dilli Bazaar' web portal.

The entrepreneurs welcomed the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to set up the portal and gave several practical inputs for it, an official statement said.

Many entrepreneurs and representatives of women's trade or market associations from the jewellery, apparels and garment industry, fashion designers, boutique and salon owners, makeup artists and others participated in the consultation.

They gave several practical suggestions and deliberated on ways to increase the participation of women in the upcoming 'Dilli Bazaar' portal. During the course of the consultation, they discussed the role of women's trade or market associations in training their members in key skills involved in running online businesses like handling cataloguing, transaction, shipping, replacement, refund etc, the statement said.

Chairing the consultation meeting, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “Women entrepreneurs are an integral part of Kejriwal's inclusive vision of 'Dilli Bazaar'. The web portal aims to provide a level-playing field for all kinds of traders, business persons, professionals, service providers and shopkeepers of Delhi.

"To realise this vision, the Delhi government will provide constant support to two lakh women entrepreneurs in Delhi and will connect them to the portal so that they can access larger markets and grow their businesses."

Recently announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal, the 'Dilli Bazaar' portal will be Delhi's own e-marketplace where every small and large shop-owner will have a virtual store and will be able to sell their products online across the globe. This is an attempt to ensure that the web portal has the potential to result in positive outcomes for all buyers and sellers.

