Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.

“The Rajasthan Governor has approved the Cabinet proposal to call the assembly session from August 14,” a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

"He also gave verbal directions to make the necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session,” the spokesperson added.

