New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): Delhi Police have launched a search operation following a threat call targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Late on Thursday night, Ghaziabad Police received information about the threat and alerted the North West District Police.

According to police sources, an unidentified individual called the Ghaziabad Police PCR, threatening to kill the Chief Minister.

Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Ghaziabad, said, "On the night of June 5, 2025, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate's Kotwali police station received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Ghaziabad control room immediately informed the Delhi control room. Delhi's local police force promptly responded and reached the spot. The caller could not be contacted thereafter."

"Efforts are underway to trace the number from which the call was made. Surveillance operations are ongoing, and teams have been formed. The individual responsible for the call will be traced soon, and further legal action will be taken in this case," he added.

Both Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are actively investigating and working to trace the accused.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues. (ANI)

