Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the devastating impact of the ongoing monsoon season, with total 208 people killed out of which 112 in rain-related incidents and 96 fatalities reported in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

As per the cumulative loss report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre, a total of 304 human lives have been lost in the state between June 20 and August 8, 2025, due to monsoon-induced disasters and traffic mishaps.

The toll of 208 out of which 112 rain-related deaths stems from multiple calamities, including 17 fatalities in cloudbursts, 20 in drowning incidents, 11 due to electrocution, 9 in flash floods, 6 in landslides, and others caused by snake bites, fire, and falls from steep areas.

Mandi recorded 23, while 10 died in Kullu and nine in Chamba.

In parallel, 96 people were killed in road accidents across all districts, with Mandi (20), Shimla (15), and Kinnaur and Kullu (8 each) recording the highest number of such deaths.

Infrastructure damage has also been severe. The monsoon has disrupted 608 roads under the Public Works Department (PWD), 876 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), 300 water supply schemes, leading to significant hardships in affected regions.

Monetary losses have mounted to a staggering Rs 1,98,810.07 lakh (nearly Rs 1,989 crore), with widespread damage reported to public and private properties, crops, livestock, houses, and public utilities.

The SDMA has called for continued public vigilance and strict adherence to advisories, especially with more rain forecasted in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity for the state, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

Rain has been lashing the state, including capital Shimla, over the past 24 hours. According to IMD's regional center in Shimla, as of now, four districts are under Yellow Alert for today (August 8). (ANI)

