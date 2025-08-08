Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

Rain has been lashing the state, including capital Shimla, over the past 24 hours. According to IMD's regional center in Shimla, as of now, four districts are under Yellow Alert for today (August 8).

The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD Shimla Centre, said light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur districts in the past 24 hours.

"Between August 8 and 10, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the mid and lower hill districts of the state. On August 8, isolated places in Solan, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla may receive heavier rainfall," Sharma said.

"On August 9, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur districts for heavy rainfall. Rainfall activity is expected to pick up again from the night of August 10 and continue through the morning of August 11," he added.

According to Sharma, heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Una, and Bilaspur districts during this period.

"Widespread rainfall is likely across the state on August 11 and 12. Particularly, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts have been issued an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall on these days, while Yellow Alerts have been issued for other mid-hill districts such as Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Chamba," Sharma told ANI.

The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35% above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.

From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13% more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65% above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40% more rainfall than usual.

Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present. (ANI)

