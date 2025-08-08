Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Heavy monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has left 357 roads blocked, 599 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 177 water supply schemes have been affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Himachal Pradesh, published on Friday.

As per the cumulative toll confirmed by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the state has recorded 208 monsoon-related deaths so far. Of these, 112 deaths are linked directly to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 96 fatalities have occurred in road accidents, many of them likely exacerbated by poor visibility and slippery surfaces.

The report issued notes that Kullu and Mandi districts remain worst affected, with Kullu alone accounting for 99 blocked roads, including the strategic National Highway-305, which is blocked near Jahed and Ghiyagi due to landslides.

Mandi district reported 206 road blockages and 204 power disruptions, the highest in the state. Water supply schemes have also taken a major hit in Mandi , with 105 schemes disrupted due to heavy rainfall.

In Kangra, 22 roads are blocked, while power supply remains disrupted in 2 locations, and 72 water supply systems are down. Other affected districts include Chamba (7 roads blocked), Shimla (5), Sirmaur (7), Solan (3), and Una (7).

Emergency services continue to operate across the state, with restoration efforts underway, but persistent rain is hampering progress. The SDMA has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid travel unless necessary, particularly in landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts. (ANI)

