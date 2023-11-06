Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): The death toll from the blasts that took place at a Christian religious gathering in Kerala's Kalamasserry rose to four Monday morning as a 61-year-old woman died due to her injuries.

The deceased identified as Molly Joy was a resident of Kalamassery. Joy had suffered 80 per cent burns owing to the blast. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi on October 29.

Earlier in the day, Dominic Martin, an accused in multiple blasts case was sent to Police custody for 10 days till November 15. Martin was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up by Kochi police ahead of being produced before the Ernakulum Principal sessions court.

Earlier, police took the accused Dominic Martin to his residence in Athani, Ernakulam, and recreated the scene as part of their probe into the multiple explosions incident to collect more evidence in the case.

The Kerala Police had said that the blast was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Police said that Martin has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and Explosive Substances Act.

According to the police, the accused also has the bills for the items purchased for the IED blast. Wherever Dominic purchased the goods, he made videos in those places.

Kochi Police had arrested Martin after the blasts based on a self-made confession video posted on Facebook claiming responsibility for the blasts at the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery where over 2,000 followers of Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian sect, had gathered for a prayer meeting earlier in the month.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter. (ANI)

