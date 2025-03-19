Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) The issue of dog bites leading to deaths of cattle, goats and chickens echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday and the government announced a compensation scheme to affected farmers and Rs 37,500 will be the payout for a dead cow or buffalo.

Initiating a discussion on the issue, AIADMK legislator K C Karupannan said that for the past about 4 to 5 months small and marginal farmers as well as farm labourers involved in livestock (goat rearing) and poultry farming were affected and it was due to stray dogs biting goats/chickens. He sought adequate compensation for farmers as per market prices.

BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan said the entire state of Tamil Nadu faces the menace of stray dogs and rabid dogs. Not only farmers, but the general public are affected too, she said. ER Eswaran (DMK) also sought compensation for all the affected farmers.

Replying, Minister for Rural Development, I Periyasamy said that incidents of goats/sheep, cows, buffaloes, and chickens losing lives in recent times due to attack by stray dogs has come to the notice of the government. This issue was examined, following Chief Minister M K Stalin's guidance after getting local inputs from the respective district collectors, he said.

Subsequently, a compensation scheme has been worked out as per an order of the chief minister, in tune with disaster management norms and it is under the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

A compensation of Rs 37,500 will be provided for the death of a cow or buffalo due to dog bite. For a sheep or goat, Rs 4,000 will be provided. For a chicken, Rs 100 will be provided.

"For the 1,149 animals that have died so far, Rs 42.02 lakh (Rs 42,02,600) will be provided as compensation," he said. Later, the minister announced that the chief minister has ordered an increase of compensation for sheep and goat; to Rs 6,000 from Rs 4,000 and for chicken to Rs 200 from Rs 100.

On February 17, 2025, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to provide appropriate compensation to livestock farmers of Tirupur and Erode for the deaths of their goats due to attack by stray dogs. BJP's farmers wing chief GK Nagaraj said his party would spearhead a massive protest if due compensation was not provided. Seeking quick action to tackle the menace caused by stray dogs, Palaniswami said besides livestock, children and elderly were severely affected.

