Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): A day after Assam Cabinet decided that madrasas will operate as any other general educational institute, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that the decision was taken to make education "secular".

"As many as 198 high madrasas and 542 other madrasas in Assam will operate as any other general educational institute and will not give admission to students for theological studies," he explained.

Sarma also clarified that schools will open on January 1, 2021, and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory. (ANI)

