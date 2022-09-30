Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas, who is a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday expressed hope that the decision on the leadership in the state will be taking note of the "feelings of Congress loyalists".

The comments came after Gehlot said he will not fight for the post of Congress chief and will leave the decision of him continuing as CM to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Decisions are taken by the party chief and he left the decision to her. I believe a decision will be made taking note of Congress loyalists, who always stand with Sonia Gandhi and fight the BJP. The decision will be taken in the national interest," Khachariyawas said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot met party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.

Gehlot also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Gehlot said that whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her," said CM Gehlot addressing the media persons after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Further in his address to the media persons, Gehlot said that he won't contest the elections in this atmosphere. "I won't contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility," Gehlot said.

On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that." (ANI)

