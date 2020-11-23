Palghar, Nov 23 (PTI) Palghar collector Manik Gursal said a decision had been taken to reopen schools for Classes IX and X at the earliest in villages which had no coronavirus positive cases or those where the population was higher than 5,000.

However, schools will not start in containment zones and areas which have witnessed a spike recently, said officials who attended a meeting chaired by Gursal on Monday.

A separate decision would be taken about residential ashram schools etc, they said.

