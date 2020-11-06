Surat, Nov 5 (PTI) The skeletal remains of a man was found concealed behind a wall of a house in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday, five years after he was killed, said police.

The deceased, Kishan Chauhan, a resident of Pandesara area, was allegedly killed by his friend Rajiv Rajput (37) five years back, said a release by the Surat Crime Branch.

Rajput put the body in a corner of his house and constructed a wall to cover the space, said the release.

A team of the Crime Branch reached Ashapuri-3 society in Pandesara on Thursday afternoon upon getting a tip-off that Chauhan's body had been concealed behind the wall in Rajput's house.

Police nabbed Rajput, who admitted he and his accomplices had killed Chauhan five years back over some issue, the release said.

Rajput, a native of Bihar, admitted he had concealed the body behind the wall in his house, it said.

The police broke the wall of Rajput's house and recovered the highly decomposed dead body and sent it for forensic analysis, said the release.

No FIR was lodged in the past as Chauhan's family members never approached the police after he went missing, it added.

