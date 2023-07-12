New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress MP Deepak Baij was appointed as the President of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Deepak Baij has replaced Mohan Markam.

Also Read | Fraud in Maharashtra: Seven Held For Duping People on Pretext of Doubling Money and Returning in Rs 2000 Currency Notes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The statement said, "Congress President has appointed Deepak Baij, MP as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

The party also appreciated the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Mohan Markam.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Floods: Indian Air Force Rescues Seven Trekkers From Near Chandratal Glacial Lake.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Mohan Markam, MLA," the statement said.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)