Mumbai: The Latur police have detained seven individuals on suspicion of fraud and criminal conspiracy after it was discovered that they had been taking money under the pretext of returning double the amount to the investor in Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Balaji Koyle (38) of Sururajpur, Kishor Mane (32) of Renapur, both in Latur, Meghsham Panchal (35) of Chavhanwadi in Beed, Balaji Rasalkar (45), and Shyam Ghegdare (62) of Solapur, as well as Imam Shaikh (40), and Sandip Shivnikar (37) of Solapur, have been named as the arrested suspects. Online Fraud in Pune: Fraudster Cheats Woman of Rs 8.2 Lakh on The Pretext of Marrying Her.

The arrested individuals disclosed the identities of two of their collaborators while being questioned. Police units are seeking them. According to the Latur Superintendent of Police, it looks to be a well-organized scheme that may have defrauded other individuals in the past.

The officer told TOI that on July 8, inspector Sudhakar Bavkar got a particular tip-off regarding unaccounted-for money, which led to the discovery of the scheme. The tip was given to Inspector Gorakh Dive of the MIDC Police Station, who stopped a car and discovered one Ajinkya Devda (of transporting Rs 96 lakh in the Osmanabad district.

Earlier, a Pune woman was defrauded of Rs 8.2 lakh by an internet fraudster who claimed to be a doctor and live in the Netherlands after making a bogus promise to wed her. Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Tamil Nadu-Based Auto Mechanic of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Tripling His Money, Victim Left Homeless After Being Scammed.

According to a report in Indian Express, the victim has filed a FIR at the Wakad police station. According to the police, the fraudster contacted the complaint woman via an online application last month and claimed to be a doctor from Amsterdam, Netherlands, named ‘Aarav Mahip’.

