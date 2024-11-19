New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said its website was not shuffling language pages due to some "technical problem", and the issue has been resolved.

The use of the Hindi language on the home page of LIC had kicked up a storm earlier in the day, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin saying that the website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for imposing Hindi.

In a post on X later in the evening, LIC regretted the inconvenience to the users of its website and cited technical glitches which stopped the shuffling of the language.

"Our corporate website was not shuffling the language page due to some technical problem. The issue is resolved now, and the website is available in English/Hindi language," LIC said.

Posting a screenshot of the LIC of India webpage containing Hindi, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said in a post on social media platform X: "The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi".

This, Stalin claimed, was nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity.

Terming the move as a "blatant imposition" of Hindi on other language-speaking people, BJP's ally and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, said this attempt by LIC is highly condemnable as it was trying to "push" a language among the non-Hindi speaking people.

"Giving sudden priority to Hindi alone is not acceptable as the LIC has a customer base drawn from the people from diverse languages in India," Ramadoss said in a post on X.

The home page of LIC should immediately be changed to English, and a Tamil version website should be started, he said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami flayed the LIC for making it all Hindi and said the revamped website was currently unusable for people who did not know that language.

"The language change option on the website is also in Hindi and is not possible to find it. It is reprehensible that the central government is going to any extent in imposing Hindi," he said on X.

