Bhopal, November 19: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madya Pradesh, where a man allegedly assaulted and killed his nephew over a land dispute. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, November 18, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. Police officials said that the accused became violent after his nephew demanded his mother's share in the land.

According to FPJ, the deceased has been identified as Raju Jatav (30), a resident of Sillarpur village of Karaira. It is also learned that he had killed his father four years ago. On Monday, November 18, Raju Jatav, along with his mother and his friend Kallu Lodhi (26), reached his maternal uncle's (mama) house in Bamour Damraun Majra village around 9:30 PM. Shivpuri Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Garbage Collector at Bus Stand in Madhya Pradesh.

After reaching his uncle's house, Jatav asked his mother's brother to release the share of his mother. At the time, Jatav's son Chandan and his nephew Gabbar Jatav were also present. Police officials said that the conversation ended when Jatav refused to give back Raju's mother's share of land. Soon, both groups hurled abuses at each other.

Post this, Jatav, along with his son Chandan and nephew Gabbar, started thrashing Raju and his friend Kallu Lodhi with sticks. Although Raju's mother pleaded with her brother to leave her son, her efforts went in vain. While they continued to thrash Raju, Kallu somehow managed to flee. A police officer said that the trio assaulted Raju, who died on the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabs Younger Sister to Death With Iron Trident for Talking to Neighbour in Balaghat’s Katangi, Investigation Underway.

Locals alerted the police, who quickly reached the spot and lodged a case against Raju's uncle, his son, and his nephew. They have also launched a probe into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).