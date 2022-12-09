Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Mesmerised spectators watched jaw-dropping daredevilry of the defence personnel during the 262 Corps Day and the 11th of the Army Service Corps (ASC) reunion on Friday.

The army adventure wing's microlight better known as "The Flying Rabbits' soared in the sky with the national flag and the ASC flag in tandem, defence officials said.

The event showcased an impressive display of equestrian sport, para-motor display and free fall by the paratroopers, the officials said.

The key attraction was the scintillating air-show by the Indian Air Force's Sarang team, they said.

The show included ghatka by the 12th Sikh light infantry's ghatka, kallaripayattu by the 118th territorial army ghats Kalariyapattu, and taekwondo, they added.

Lieutenant General M K S Yadav was the guest of honour.

The personnel and families of the armed forces, paramilitary force, police, and others and school children attended the event. The event concluded with a traditional military get-together of all ranks and their families.

