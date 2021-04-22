Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Again raising the issue of alleged delay in justice in incidents of desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said it is a "failure of one person, who is hand-in-glove with the culprits".

However, he did name anyone.

"Carefully crafted collusive abetment leading to...hum to dubenge sanam, tumhe bhi le dubenge.

"It is not a failure of the Govt or the party, but one person who is hand in glove with the culprits," Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer-turned-politician also uploaded a video clip of his address during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaigning, seeking justice in the incidents of sacrilege.

A few days ago, the former minister had alleged that a botched-up probe into the sacrilege incidents led to a delay in justice, his outburst appearing to target his own government in Punjab.

On April 16, Sidhu had reiterated that the Punjab police's SIT probe report into the 2015 firings at people protesting in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib should be made public.

The Amritsar East MLA had raised the demand days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court reportedly quashed the probe report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)