Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A delegation of the Bar Association Theog, led by Chairman B.S. Kashyap, called on Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Chief Minister of various issues and demands concerning the legal fraternity in Theog. They discussed related matters and sought the government's support in addressing their professional demands.

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The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the state government would sympathetically consider all their genuine demands.

Earlier on April 8, a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Computer Teachers' Association, led by President Suman Thakur, called on the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Wednesday and apprised him of the issues of computer teachers in the state.

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According to the release, the delegation also submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. The members of the association urged the Chief Minister to formulate a permanent policy for computer teachers and also to regularise their services.

The Chief Minister listened to their concerns and assured the delegation that the state government would consider their demands sympathetically.

Mandi District President of the Association, Ramesh Thakur; Una District President of the Association, Hardev Singh and other representatives were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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