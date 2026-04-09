Jammu, April 9: Five workers belonging to J&K have been killed in a road accident in Kuwait, and the families demanded the return of their bodies on Thursday. The five persons comprised one from Thanamandi in Rajouri and four from Surankote in Poonch. The families of the killed workers have appealed to authorities for the return of their bodies. The victims, all reported to be labourers working in Kuwait, had travelled to the Gulf country to earn a livelihood for their families when the accident occurred. The incident has triggered grief across their native areas, particularly in Thanamandi and Surankote, where relatives and residents are mourning the loss of the deceased.

Family members of the victims have urged the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor and the Chief Minister to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest so that last rites can be performed in their hometowns. Reports said that all five people were killed after two vehicles collided on a Kuwait highway. The identities of all the deceased are expected to be confirmed formally as authorities coordinate with relevant agencies and diplomatic channels. Locals from Jammu and Kashmir frequently migrate to Gulf countries, including Kuwait, in search of employment, particularly in labour-intensive sectors, to support their families back home. Nashik Car Accident: 9 Family Members Dead After Maruti XL6 Plunges Into Water-Filled Well in Dindori’s Shivaji Nagar (Watch Video).

Thousands of students typically visit Iran for low-cost education and cultural ties, with many now facing disruptions to their studies and livelihood, including the Kashmiri handicraft export sector. Approximately 1,200 Kashmiri students, primarily studying medicine (MBBS), were recently evacuated from Iran due to regional conflicts, with most safely returning via Azerbaijan by early April 2026. Most of these Kashmiri students were studying medicine in cities like Qom and Isfahan. 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost in Road Accidents in India: Two-Wheelers Account for 45% Fatalities, Govt Urges Youth to Lead Road Safety Drive.

Following regional instability and a ceasefire in early April 2026, about 1,100 students returned home, with the remainder departing through the Azerbaijan border. Iran is a popular choice for Kashmiri students due to low tuition fees, English-medium programmes, and close cultural/religious affinities, particularly for those from Shia communities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).