New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): 12 people were injured on Saturday after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus crashed into a tree at the New Friends Colony in Delhi.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a source from the Delhi Police informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

