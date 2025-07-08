New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy named Aryan, son of Neetu and Sanjay, was injured in a firing incident that took place near Azadpur Terminal under the Adarsh Nagar Police Station area at around 10 pm on Monday, according to police officials

The Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Cuddalore Train-School Van Accident: Speeding Passenger Train Rams Into Van in Tamil Nadu; 2 Students Die, Railway Gatekeeper Suspended for Negligence.

Speaking from the trauma centre, Neetu, Aryan's mother and an eyewitness, told police that three youths armed with firearms suddenly arrived and opened fire.

"I, along with my son (Aryan), Ranjeeta and Nikhil, was standing on the footpath near the Foot Overbridge, which is opposite the main gate of MCD Colony, Azadpur. They were about to go back home. Just then, suddenly, three boys named Laddu, Shamsher, and Shanu from Jahangirpuri arrived there," she said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on July 9: Will Banks Remain Open or Shut? Will There Be a School Holiday? Know What’s Open, What’s Likely To Be Closed As Trade Unions To Go on Nationwide Strike.

She added, "They had firearms in their hands and opened fire on them. Aryan sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Centre with the assistance of Azadpur picket staff."

Following the incident, the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the spot. An FIR (No. 564/25) has been registered under sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act dated July 8, 2025. A search operation to locate the accused is currently underway.

In a separate case on Saturday, two criminals accused in a murder case in Rohtak, Haryana, were injured during an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell in the Narela area. The Delhi Police said the accused opened fire when asked to surrender, prompting the police to shoot them in the legs.

"After this, the police shot them in their legs. Both the criminals are in hospital, after which they will be questioned," Delhi Police said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)