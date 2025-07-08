Mumbai, July 8: Is there a Bharat Bandh on July 9, 2025? People across the country are looking for answers to search terms such as "Bharat bandh", "8 July" and "Bharat bandh 9 July 2025". The answer to the question whether there is a bharat bandh on July 9 is yes. It is worth noting that more than 25 crore workers are expected to take part nationwide strike, or "Bharat Bandh", on Wednesday, July 8. The nationwide strike has been called by 10 central trade unions against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies.

The nationwide protest branded as "Bharat Bandh" on July 9 has been called with an aim to oppose the Central government's policies. The trade union have described the policies as pro-corporate and anti-worker. The Bharat Bandh has been called by 10 trade unions along with farmers' and rural workers’ organisations. The trade unions which are supporting the nation wide strike Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) to name a few. ’Chakka Jam’ in Bihar on July 9: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Announces Mahagathbandhan to Hold Road Blockades in State Against Electoral Rolls Revision.

Notably, the "Bharat Bandh" protest is likely to affect several sectors such as banking and financial services, postal departments, coal mining and factories, state transport services and public sector units. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, said that the nationwide strike will see "strong participation across industries and services, both public and private".

Are Banks Open or Closed?

Although banking unions have not confirmed any disruption of services due to the nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh organiers said that financial services will be affected. Trade unions said that the Bharat Bandh strike on July 9 includes employees from public sector banks and cooperative banking sectors. This is likely to affect banking services such as cheque clearance, customer support among others in several regions. That said, essential services including railways, markets, shops and emergency and healthcare services will continue to remain functional normally on July 9.

Is There a School Holiday in View of Bharat Bandh?

Schools, colleges, educational institutes and private offices are likely to remain open on July 9 amid nationwide strike. That said, the Bharat Bandh could affect normal operations in a few regions if transport services are hit. Public transport such as buses and taxis are likely to face disruption as the trade unions will conduct protests and road demonstrations across the country. As public transport and train services are expected to experience delays and face disruptions, commuters are advised to plan their travel. Government of India Announces Bharat Bandh for 7 Days? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Why Have Trade Unions Called for Bharat Bandh?

Trade unions are have called a nationwide strike against Central government's policies which they term as pro-corporate and anti-worker. It is learnt that trade unions are upset with the government for ignoring their concerns and failing to hold the annual the Indian Labour Conference in the past decade. Last year, the trade union submitted a 17-point demand charter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; however, union claim there has been no serious response to the same. Key grievances include implementation of four new labour codes, promotion of contractual jobs and privatisation, wage hikes, public sector recruitment, and excessive support for corporations over workers and farmers.

