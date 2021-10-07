Three foreign nationals were held by Delhi Police for allegedly peddling heroin. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police apprehended three foreign nationals for allegedly peddling heroin from Dwarka district on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Peter, Stanley, Henry. All of them are from Nigeria.

Shankar Choudhary, DCP (Dwarka) said while talking to media, "Our commissioner has given us strict instructions to tackle illegal foreign nationals, drug peddling and organised crime under which we have arrested the three accused, Peter, Stanley and Henry. We have seized 1 kg 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 13 crores and 5 kgs of chemical as well. It is the biggest recovery of heroin from Dwarka till date."

As per the police, Stanley is the mastermind of the whole group.

The investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the locations where peddlers supplied the drugs, as per police. (ANI)

