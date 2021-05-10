New Delhi, May 10: Three persons have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections and six vials of the drug being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients have also been recovered from them, the police said on Monday.

According to the Delhi police, the accused have been identified as Anshul Aggarwal, Sunil Kumar and Rahul Paul.

"Kumar works as a nursing assistant at NKS Hospital in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area, while Paul works as a nursing assistant at Gayatri Hospital in Gaziabad," the police informed. Remdesivir Black Marketing in Haryana: 10 Vials of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Drug Recovered from Black Marketers in Faridabad.

The police further informed that they acted on a tip received.

"The team used a decoy to finalise the deal. Accused Anshul confirmed the availability of the vials at Rs 32,000. He was apprehended when he came to deliver the promised order. On his lead other two accused were also arrested," the police added.

A case has been registered under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act.

