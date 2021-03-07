New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Air quality in Delhi is in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 159 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI will marginally deteriorate to the "Moderate to Poor category" on Monday and Tuesday.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and southwesterly and forecasted to change in direction towards easterly. AQI is forecasted to further improve and in the Moderate to Satisfactory category for March 7 and marginally deteriorate to Moderate to Poor category on 8 and March 9," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

The concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 181 and 78, both falling under the 'moderate' category respectively, as per SAFAR data.

The concentrations of PM with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 141 and 132 at Delhi University. The concentrations of PM with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 155 and 183 at Pusa and 158 and 166 at Lodhi Road. The AQI at these locations of Delhi is falling under the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

