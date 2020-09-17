New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi international airport on Thursday opened an exclusive terminal to handle the flight operations of private jets.

The terminal has 57 parking bays and can handle up to 150 private jet flights per day. It was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Explains Why Farmers Are Agitating Against the Agriculture Bill Passed in the Parliament (Read Tweet).

The minister said the Delhi airport was handling around 40 "general aviation" flights per day before the pandemic, and it is currently handling around 20 such flights per day.

Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category.

Also Read | Samsung Days Sale 2020: Galaxy Note 20 Available on a Discount of Rs 9,000; Here's How You Can Get It.

"This terminal looks good. People like me use the other terminals (earmarked for commercial passenger flights) but those who use this terminal, I am sure their feedback - when they start using it - will also be very positive," Puri said.

"I am sure this (terminal) will be a small but significant boost to general aviation," Puri added.

The new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage sections and 24x7 personal concierge services, said Delhi airport's operator DIAL in a press release on Thursday.

There is a common processing area with customs and immigrations and there is an immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal, the DIAL noted.

The terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour, stated the GMR group-led DIAL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)