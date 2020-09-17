Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone is now available for sale with a discount of Rs 9,000. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 77,999. The company has announced the Samsung Days Sale 2020 in which the Galaxy Note 20 is being offered from Rs 68,999. There is an additional Rs 6,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards. Interested buyers can avail this offer which is available for a limited period until September 23, 2020. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

Interested customers can purchase the handset on Samsung.com, nearest Samsung store, leading online portals & retail stores. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Green, Mystic Blue & Mystic Bronze shades.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

#GalaxyNote20 puts a whole new world in your pocket. This is the powerphone that forever changes how you work and play, and the best time to buy it is during #SamsungDays. Now own it at ₹62999 with ₹9000 Instant Cashback & ₹6000 HDFC Cashback. Buy Now: https://t.co/iw5PGiG1vN pic.twitter.com/R4qMief6Yg — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 17, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 phone flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP main lens, a 64MP secondary sensor & a 12MP tertiary lens. Upfront, there is a 10MP selfie snapper. The smartphone comes powered by Exynos 990 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The phone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging technology. The device comes with an S-Pen that has a latency of 26 milliseconds. Galaxy Note 20 runs on Android 10 based One UI on top. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy is priced at 77,999 for the sole 8GB & 256GB variant.

