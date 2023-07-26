New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Ahead of Janamasthmi, Independence Day and other festivals, liquor sales will be prohibited in Delhi for four days.

According to an official release by the Delhi government, there will be a ban on the sale of liquor for four days between July 1, 2023 to September 31, 2023.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approved a proposal from the excise department banning sale of liquor on Muharram (July 29), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (September 7), and Eid-e-Milad (September 28), the government statement further read.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. (ANI)

