New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi will file her nomination today from the Kalkaji Assembly Constituency for the Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled on February 5.

In a post on X, Atishi said that first, she would visit the Kalkaji Temple to get the blessing of Kalka Maa.

"I am going to file my nomination today. I will go to Kalkaji temple and take the blessings of Kalka Mai. Then after praying at Giri Nagar Gurudwara, I will start the nomination rally. In the last 5 years, I have received a lot of love from my family in Kalkaji. I am sure their blessings will remain with me," she said.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader targeted the BJP, accusing it of doing "Farzivada" in the Assembly polls.

"The BJP has become accustomed to winning elections through 'farzivada'. They may have done this in Maharashtra and Haryana as well, but in Delhi, they got caught. From December 15 to January 8, there were 13,000 new voting applications in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is clear that the BJP is indulging in forgery. We will not let the BJP do anything wrong. The BJP has been in power at the Centre for over 10 years, and what have they done for the Delhi people? Their only job is to abuse Kejriwal. They neither have a face for the CM nor any vision," Atishi said.

The AAP leader is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

Meanwhile, just six hours after asking people to fund her assembly election campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi raised more than Rs 15 lakh through her online portal on Sunday.

Atishi has set a goal of garnering Rs 40 lakh as her election campaign fund, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. As of January 10, 5:30 PM, the party's donation page shows 278 people have donated a total of Rs 15,15,930 to her.

Earlier, Atishi turned to crowdfunding, claiming that people have donated money supporting the party's "honest politics" and that the party does not take money from businessmen.

"People donated money to support Aam Admi Party's honest politics. We don't take money from big businessmen for elections. AAP government works for the common people. For my election from Kalkaji, I am launching a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 40 lakh, which I need for the election. People can donate any amount they want," Atishi told reporters here on Sunday.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

