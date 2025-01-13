New Delhi, January 13: As the Mahakumbh 2025 commences in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima and welcomed devotees to the grand spiritual gathering. Sharing his message on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister welcomed devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis to the grand spiritual gathering, emphasising the confluence of faith and modernity that the Mahakumbh represents.

CM Yogi wrote in a post, “Greetings on Paush Purnima. The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj. All the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes. Best wishes for the inauguration and first bath of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj. Sanatan Pride-Maha Kumbh Festival.” Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj As Mahakumbh Mela Begins With ‘Shahi Snan’ on Paush Purnima (Watch Videos).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Devotees to Grand Spiritual Gathering

The festive spirit was palpable as over 50 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni on Sunday, ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima. The gathering included saints, sages, men, women, children, and the elderly, all immersed in devotion. Earlier on Saturday, another 33 lakh people participated in the holy ritual, and over 45 crore devotees are expected to take part in the event over the coming weeks.

Because of the MahaKumbh, Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Once characterised by narrow, worn-out roads, the city now boasts upgraded infrastructure, including the construction and improvement of more than 200 roads, ensuring seamless connectivity for devotees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Helicopter Ride at Mahakumbh Mela at INR 1,296 for Tourists.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government’s commitment to providing a smooth and convenient experience for pilgrims has brought cheer and enthusiasm among the attendees.

The first "Amrit Snan" will take place on Makar Sankranti, January 14, with all Akharas participating in a traditional bathing sequence. As the Mahakumbh progresses, it continues to symbolise unity in diversity and the pride of Sanatan Dharma.

