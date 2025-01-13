Mumbai, January 13: Microsoft layoffs are set to affect various departments from the workforce across the globe. The tech giant announced that the employees would be laid off based on their performance across different departments, likely affecting 1% of the workforce. With this announcement of layoffs, Satya Nadella-run company aims to focus on high-performing employees.

Amid this, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok announced that no layoffs would be announced in the Indian workforce, as per a report by BusinessLine. The software giant will continue to offer its services without cutting the workforce in the country despite cutting a small percentage of jobs across various departments from the international workforce.

A Microsoft spokesperson recently announced that the company would reduce its global staff by a small margin and retain those who performed well. The spokesperson said, "When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action." Despite terming these Microsoft layoffs as small, they would affect thousands.

According to reports, the company had 2,28,000 employees as of June 2024. If the firm decided to slash 1% of jobs, this would also impact around 2,280 employees. However, the reports suggested that these layoffs would be considered smaller in scale compared to peers in the industry.

Puneet Chandok said, "No, not in India," when asked whether Microsoft layoffs would be announced in the country. The Microsoft President added that the company was engaged in many projects, and instead of laying people off, the tech giant was planning to increase its headcount. Microsoft has around 20,000 employees in India and would not be impacted by the job cuts announced this year.

Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees in 2023 and slashed 1,900 jobs from its gaming unit, Activision Blizzard, to reduce overlap. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently announced a massive USD 3 billion investment in India to strengthen AI and cloud infrastructure in the next two years. He suggested building a thriving AI ecosystem in India and supporting the government and industry in the process to boost productivity, efficiency and accessibility.

