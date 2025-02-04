New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully prepared to ensure a seamless and inclusive voting experience for all citizens in tomorrow's Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025. In a special initiative to encourage voter participation, MCD has set up dedicated Pink Booths and PwD Booths in all its zones.

Civil Lines Zone has designed its pink booths and PwD booths to provide a comfortable and empowering environment for women and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters.

The Pink Booth, established at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, embraces the theme "Leading Women, Leading Nation."

This all-women-managed polling station is a testament to the strength and leadership of women in shaping the nation's future. The initiative aims to boost confidence among women voters, ensuring a smooth and welcoming voting process.

For PwD voters, the polling station will highlight the theme "Achievers." The booth will feature standees showcasing inspiring personalities from the Divyang community who have excelled in their respective fields. This initiative seeks to motivate and celebrate the spirit of resilience among PwD voters, reinforcing their integral role in the democratic process.

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Civil Lines zone said that with these dedicated facilities, MCD is all set to welcome voters and ensure an accessible, inclusive, and voter-friendly environment on election day.

He appealed to all Delhi citizens especially those in the Civil Lines zone to ensure that they vote and make their voices count.

The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single phase tomorrow (February 5), with counting to happen on February 8. (ANI)

